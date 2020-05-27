All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 3 Avenida Brio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3 Avenida Brio
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:56 PM

3 Avenida Brio

3 Avenida Brio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3 Avenida Brio, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached 2 car direct access garage. Great end unit location with trees and grassy area in front. Upon entry you will find a large open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen that includes maple cabinets, wood floors and pantry. Beautiful maple flooring and built in media niche with surround sound. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet and upgraded shutters. Nice size secondary bedroom with sliding glass door that opens up to balcony. Great unit with high ceilings, and an abundance of windows thru out the unit allowing for plenty of natural light. A Cozy fireplace and a quaint patio area make this condo top notch. Local parks and shopping close by and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Avenida Brio have any available units?
3 Avenida Brio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3 Avenida Brio have?
Some of 3 Avenida Brio's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Avenida Brio currently offering any rent specials?
3 Avenida Brio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Avenida Brio pet-friendly?
No, 3 Avenida Brio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3 Avenida Brio offer parking?
Yes, 3 Avenida Brio offers parking.
Does 3 Avenida Brio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Avenida Brio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Avenida Brio have a pool?
No, 3 Avenida Brio does not have a pool.
Does 3 Avenida Brio have accessible units?
No, 3 Avenida Brio does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Avenida Brio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Avenida Brio has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Avenida Brio have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Avenida Brio does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College