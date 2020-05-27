3 Avenida Brio

Amenities

Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached 2 car direct access garage. Great end unit location with trees and grassy area in front. Upon entry you will find a large open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen that includes maple cabinets, wood floors and pantry. Beautiful maple flooring and built in media niche with surround sound. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet and upgraded shutters. Nice size secondary bedroom with sliding glass door that opens up to balcony. Great unit with high ceilings, and an abundance of windows thru out the unit allowing for plenty of natural light. A Cozy fireplace and a quaint patio area make this condo top notch. Local parks and shopping close by and much more!