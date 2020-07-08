2707 S El Camino Real, #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable unit and conveniently located. Welcome to this one bedroom (studio), one bath unit in beautiful City of San Clemente. enjoy the ocean breeze in the morning. This home is just minutes to the beach. You will also get a peak-a-boo view of the ocean. Open floor plan, with lots of natural sunlight coming in. Upper level with a private entrance and balcony. Beautifully upgraded bathroom, sparkling white kitchen (refrigerator included). Bedroom has a walk in closet with built-in shelves. One parking spot available in front of unit. Close proximity to I-5, San Clemente Outlets Store, San Clemente Pier, restaurants, and of course the Ocean. Water, trash and gas included. Washer/Dryer included! This will go fast !!!