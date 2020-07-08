All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

2707 S El Camino Real, #B

2707 South El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

2707 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable unit and conveniently located. Welcome to this one bedroom (studio), one bath unit in beautiful City of San Clemente. enjoy the ocean breeze in the morning. This home is just minutes to the beach. You will also get a peak-a-boo view of the ocean. Open floor plan, with lots of natural sunlight coming in. Upper level with a private entrance and balcony. Beautifully upgraded bathroom, sparkling white kitchen (refrigerator included). Bedroom has a walk in closet with built-in shelves. One parking spot available in front of unit. Close proximity to I-5, San Clemente Outlets Store, San Clemente Pier, restaurants, and of course the Ocean. Water, trash and gas included. Washer/Dryer included! This will go fast !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B have any available units?
2707 S El Camino Real, #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B have?
Some of 2707 S El Camino Real, #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 S El Camino Real, #B currently offering any rent specials?
2707 S El Camino Real, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 S El Camino Real, #B pet-friendly?
No, 2707 S El Camino Real, #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B offer parking?
Yes, 2707 S El Camino Real, #B offers parking.
Does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 S El Camino Real, #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B have a pool?
No, 2707 S El Camino Real, #B does not have a pool.
Does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B have accessible units?
No, 2707 S El Camino Real, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 S El Camino Real, #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 S El Camino Real, #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 S El Camino Real, #B does not have units with air conditioning.

