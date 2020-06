Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

three bedroom home on a super quiet cul-de-sac in the Solana Tract of Talega in San Clemente. All three bedrooms are up. Hardwood flooring all around the house and the kitchen has oak cabinets, black granite counters and a large kitchen island. The back yard has fruit trees and a patio. All of Talega's amenities are available to your family. For private showing call Adela at 949-395-4404.