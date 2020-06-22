251 W Avenida Palizada

Amenities

Darling unfurnished Studio - utilities included except wifi and cable. Located West of El Camino Real near Linda Lane Beach/Trail. Close to downtown and pier. Living spaces includes Kitchen ~ 100 sqft or 10'x10' with refrigerator, micro wave, electric range/oven and double SS sink w/garbage disposal, Tiled floor and counter space with eating breakfast bar. Double mirrored wardrobe closet. Large Bathroom with Shower & Stackable Washer/Dryer. Studio area ~192 sqft suitable for double/ queen bed, love seat and chair (~12x16). Double french door covered deck entry~ 240 sqft (~16x15) adds for a cozy beach lifestyle. Available Dec 15th forward. Call Listing Agent/Owner (949)289-5072