239 VIA RANCHO
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

239 VIA RANCHO

239 via Rancho · No Longer Available
Location

239 via Rancho, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Located in Cypress Cove gated beach community is an unbelievable custom home. This has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 3-car garage, plenty of parking with a gated driveway. Hard wood flooring throughout. There are two master bedrooms, (one down stairs), 3 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, and granite counters. Baths are upgraded with marble, travertine and custom vanities. Master bedroom has fireplace, sauna, and a large cedar walk-in closet. High cathedral ceiling, French doors, custom build-ins, crown molding and more. Cypress Cove offers beach access, pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court and a private park. This is Southwest San Clemente living at its finest. This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 VIA RANCHO have any available units?
239 VIA RANCHO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 239 VIA RANCHO have?
Some of 239 VIA RANCHO's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 VIA RANCHO currently offering any rent specials?
239 VIA RANCHO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 VIA RANCHO pet-friendly?
No, 239 VIA RANCHO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 239 VIA RANCHO offer parking?
Yes, 239 VIA RANCHO offers parking.
Does 239 VIA RANCHO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 VIA RANCHO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 VIA RANCHO have a pool?
Yes, 239 VIA RANCHO has a pool.
Does 239 VIA RANCHO have accessible units?
No, 239 VIA RANCHO does not have accessible units.
Does 239 VIA RANCHO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 VIA RANCHO has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 VIA RANCHO have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 VIA RANCHO does not have units with air conditioning.
