239 VIA RANCHO

Located in Cypress Cove gated beach community is an unbelievable custom home. This has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 3-car garage, plenty of parking with a gated driveway. Hard wood flooring throughout. There are two master bedrooms, (one down stairs), 3 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, and granite counters. Baths are upgraded with marble, travertine and custom vanities. Master bedroom has fireplace, sauna, and a large cedar walk-in closet. High cathedral ceiling, French doors, custom build-ins, crown molding and more. Cypress Cove offers beach access, pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court and a private park. This is Southwest San Clemente living at its finest. This is a must see!!