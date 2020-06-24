235 W Escalones

Live close to the beach in this newly remodeled home. 2 masters with walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. You enter this home that has a beautiful fireplace on one wall and French doors on another wall that lead to nice deck with views of this San Clemente neighborhood. Laundry area next to the kitchen with washer and dryer hoodups. There is also a half bath next to the laundry area. The kitchen has new counter tops and cupboards. Nice size area for your kitchen table and chairs. Large pantry can from the kitchen you look down into the living room. On the next level you will find the 2 master bedrooms. Both bedrooms have views of this beach community. There is a 1 car attached garage with a space behind the garage for another car. You can walk down the street to the stairs leading to the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
