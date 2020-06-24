235 W Escalones

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live close to the beach in this newly remodeled home. 2 masters with walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. You enter this home that has a beautiful fireplace on one wall and French doors on another wall that lead to nice deck with views of this San Clemente neighborhood. Laundry area next to the kitchen with washer and dryer hoodups. There is also a half bath next to the laundry area. The kitchen has new counter tops and cupboards. Nice size area for your kitchen table and chairs. Large pantry can from the kitchen you look down into the living room. On the next level you will find the 2 master bedrooms. Both bedrooms have views of this beach community.

There is a 1 car attached garage with a space behind the garage for another car. You can walk down the street to the stairs leading to the beach.