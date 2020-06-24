All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
235 W Escalones
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

235 W Escalones

235 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Location

235 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Live close to the beach in this newly remodeled home. 2 masters with walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. You enter this home that has a beautiful fireplace on one wall and French doors on another wall that lead to nice deck with views of this San Clemente neighborhood. Laundry area next to the kitchen with washer and dryer hoodups. There is also a half bath next to the laundry area. The kitchen has new counter tops and cupboards. Nice size area for your kitchen table and chairs. Large pantry can from the kitchen you look down into the living room. On the next level you will find the 2 master bedrooms. Both bedrooms have views of this beach community.
There is a 1 car attached garage with a space behind the garage for another car. You can walk down the street to the stairs leading to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 W Escalones have any available units?
235 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 235 W Escalones have?
Some of 235 W Escalones's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
235 W Escalones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 W Escalones pet-friendly?
No, 235 W Escalones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 235 W Escalones offer parking?
Yes, 235 W Escalones offers parking.
Does 235 W Escalones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 W Escalones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 W Escalones have a pool?
No, 235 W Escalones does not have a pool.
Does 235 W Escalones have accessible units?
No, 235 W Escalones does not have accessible units.
Does 235 W Escalones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 W Escalones has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 W Escalones have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 W Escalones does not have units with air conditioning.
