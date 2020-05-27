234 W Mariposa

Amenities

Situated just one block from the beach, this three bedroom home exudes charm and serenity with details such as the wood beam ceilings, luscious landscape, and a perfectly placed above ground spa. The main house offers a cozy family room, light and bright Kitchen, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The detached casita is a studio with a kitchenette and it’s own private access. The dreamy backyard has a large grass lawn, mature trees, and an above ground spa to soak in after a long day at the beach. The one car garage is awesome for storage and there is driveway parking as well as lots of street parking. Located in the heart of San Clemente, you can walk to the beach, beach trail, and popular Linda Lane in just a few short minutes. Easy walk or bike ride to the shops and restaurants downtown on Ave Del Mar. Your new home awaits, and just in time for Summer!