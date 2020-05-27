All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

234 W Mariposa

234 West Mariposa · No Longer Available






Location

234 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Situated just one block from the beach, this three bedroom home exudes charm and serenity with details such as the wood beam ceilings, luscious landscape, and a perfectly placed above ground spa. The main house offers a cozy family room, light and bright Kitchen, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The detached casita is a studio with a kitchenette and it’s own private access. The dreamy backyard has a large grass lawn, mature trees, and an above ground spa to soak in after a long day at the beach. The one car garage is awesome for storage and there is driveway parking as well as lots of street parking. Located in the heart of San Clemente, you can walk to the beach, beach trail, and popular Linda Lane in just a few short minutes. Easy walk or bike ride to the shops and restaurants downtown on Ave Del Mar. Your new home awaits, and just in time for Summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 W Mariposa have any available units?
234 W Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 234 W Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
234 W Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 W Mariposa pet-friendly?
No, 234 W Mariposa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 234 W Mariposa offer parking?
Yes, 234 W Mariposa offers parking.
Does 234 W Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 W Mariposa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 W Mariposa have a pool?
No, 234 W Mariposa does not have a pool.
Does 234 W Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 234 W Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 234 W Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 W Mariposa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 W Mariposa have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 W Mariposa does not have units with air conditioning.

