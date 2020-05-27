214 Calle Cuervo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage guest parking

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1644 sq ft home sits on a private cul de sac in Presidential Heights II. The Spanish tiled gated courtyard entry opens to this spacious floorplan, upgraded with porcelain tile in the entry, kitchen and baths. With upgraded stain resistant carpet, custom light fixtures and pedestal sinks in all baths. The second level boasts a Master suite at the back of the home and 2 spacious bedrooms facing the front with vaulted ceilings to add to the spacious open feel of this home. Highly sought after community with multiple pools and spas, generous guest parking and rests just above the golf course, minutes to San Clemente's finest beached, restaurants, shopping and the 5 freeway.

2 Car Garage, No Pets! Water included!