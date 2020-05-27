All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

214 Calle Cuervo

214 Calle Cuervo · (949) 838-5449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1644 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1644 sq ft home sits on a private cul de sac in Presidential Heights II. The Spanish tiled gated courtyard entry opens to this spacious floorplan, upgraded with porcelain tile in the entry, kitchen and baths. With upgraded stain resistant carpet, custom light fixtures and pedestal sinks in all baths. The second level boasts a Master suite at the back of the home and 2 spacious bedrooms facing the front with vaulted ceilings to add to the spacious open feel of this home. Highly sought after community with multiple pools and spas, generous guest parking and rests just above the golf course, minutes to San Clemente's finest beached, restaurants, shopping and the 5 freeway.
2 Car Garage, No Pets! Water included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Calle Cuervo have any available units?
214 Calle Cuervo has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Calle Cuervo have?
Some of 214 Calle Cuervo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Calle Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
214 Calle Cuervo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Calle Cuervo pet-friendly?
No, 214 Calle Cuervo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 214 Calle Cuervo offer parking?
Yes, 214 Calle Cuervo does offer parking.
Does 214 Calle Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Calle Cuervo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Calle Cuervo have a pool?
Yes, 214 Calle Cuervo has a pool.
Does 214 Calle Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 214 Calle Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Calle Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Calle Cuervo has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Calle Cuervo have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Calle Cuervo does not have units with air conditioning.
