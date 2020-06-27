This Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beach Bungalow Is Located Close To Beach Access And The Nearby Park. With Hardwood Floors, New Washer & Dryer, New Refrigerator, A Charming Back Yard, And Two Car Garage You Can Enjoy Beach Life To The Fullest!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 Avenida Pelayo have any available units?
206 Avenida Pelayo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 206 Avenida Pelayo have?
Some of 206 Avenida Pelayo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Avenida Pelayo currently offering any rent specials?
206 Avenida Pelayo is not currently offering any rent specials.