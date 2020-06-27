206 Avenida Pelayo

Amenities

This Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beach Bungalow Is Located Close To Beach Access And The Nearby Park. With Hardwood Floors, New Washer & Dryer, New Refrigerator, A Charming Back Yard, And Two Car Garage You Can Enjoy Beach Life To The Fullest!