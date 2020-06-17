All apartments in San Clemente
206 Avenida Montalvo #14

206 Avenida Montalvo · (949) 606-2926
Location

206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Avenida Montalvo #14 · Avail. Aug 7

$4,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente, offers everything a vacationer would want! Three balconies, one with serene ocean views! Secure double door entrance to the 14 unit community, enter through ground level entrance. Impeccably furnished with great attention to detail. Vaulted ceiling entry, very light and bright, cool beach breezes all year round. Living room with cozy fireplace, flat screen TV. Newly upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, large pantry, custom backsplash, recessed lighting, and all new appliances. Truly an ideal beach getaway! Bamboo hardwood floors downstairs, spacious balcony off living room. Downstairs laundry and convenient powder room. Two large bedrooms upstairs, both with ensuite bathrooms. Master bedroom complete with King sized bed and additional pull out couch (Twin bed), flat screen TV, and cozy outdoor sitting area. Perfect for enjoying your morning coffee! Master bathroom newly upgraded with stone tiled walk-in shower and custom dual sink vanity. Complete with walk-in closet for ample storage. Second bedroom complete with two (2) Full beds and another spacious outdoor balcony! Ensuite bathroom with bathtub, perfect for relaxing after a day at the beach! Each bedroom has plush carpeting, ceiling fans, private balconies. Additional Queen size pull out couch bed in living room. Sleeps 6-8 comfortably! Adjacent to the home is the HOA rooftop deck which is perfect for entertaining and watching incredible ocean views! Two assigned parking garage spaces. Short walk to the beach (only one block away) and beautiful ocean view park. Freeway access close, golf course, Trestles, and shopping! Short ride to downtown and San Clemente Pier. Property is complete with all furnishings, linens, kitchenwareit has it all. Just bring your toothbrush! You wont want to leave! One (1) month minimum, three (3) month maximum stays. Sorry, no pets. Rates vary from $3500 - $5500 depending on time of year and length of stay. $500 cleaning fee. Please inquire for specific rates and availability. Call today for a private showing! (949) 606-2926. AmyNFluent@gmail.com.

(RLNE4040625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

