163 Avenida Adobe
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

163 Avenida Adobe

163 Avenida Adobe · No Longer Available
Location

163 Avenida Adobe, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom in San Clemente! - Check out this amazing 3D tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KxkmetcpmAd

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/7dlGYQ9cgOM

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in San Clemente! New paint and carpet throughout. Large living room and dining room opens up to the front patio. Lovely kitchen with granite counters offering plenty of counter space and storage with breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom one ground floor with patio access and en suite bath plus walk in closet. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with hallway bath with tub shower.

Located in the peaceful Presidential Heights neighborhood of San Clemente. Enjoy ocean views from the community pool just feet away from the unit. Attached 2 car garage with storage and work bench. Washer and dryer included. Mere minutes away from the beach and lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Easy access to the 5 freeway.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x104 or deanne@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4924876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Avenida Adobe have any available units?
163 Avenida Adobe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 163 Avenida Adobe have?
Some of 163 Avenida Adobe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Avenida Adobe currently offering any rent specials?
163 Avenida Adobe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Avenida Adobe pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Avenida Adobe is pet friendly.
Does 163 Avenida Adobe offer parking?
Yes, 163 Avenida Adobe offers parking.
Does 163 Avenida Adobe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Avenida Adobe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Avenida Adobe have a pool?
Yes, 163 Avenida Adobe has a pool.
Does 163 Avenida Adobe have accessible units?
No, 163 Avenida Adobe does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Avenida Adobe have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Avenida Adobe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Avenida Adobe have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Avenida Adobe does not have units with air conditioning.
