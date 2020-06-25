163 Avenida Adobe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom in San Clemente! - Check out this amazing 3D tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KxkmetcpmAd



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/7dlGYQ9cgOM



Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in San Clemente! New paint and carpet throughout. Large living room and dining room opens up to the front patio. Lovely kitchen with granite counters offering plenty of counter space and storage with breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom one ground floor with patio access and en suite bath plus walk in closet. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with hallway bath with tub shower.



Located in the peaceful Presidential Heights neighborhood of San Clemente. Enjoy ocean views from the community pool just feet away from the unit. Attached 2 car garage with storage and work bench. Washer and dryer included. Mere minutes away from the beach and lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Easy access to the 5 freeway.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x104 or deanne@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE4924876)