Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
126 De La Paz
126 Ave De La Paz
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
126 Ave De La Paz, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very unique house, lots of Privacy on large lot. Spanish pavers in living room kitchen and dining area. Ocean view, large enclosed patio. Owner is Pet friendly with deposit. Large 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 De La Paz have any available units?
126 De La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 126 De La Paz have?
Some of 126 De La Paz's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 126 De La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
126 De La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 De La Paz pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 De La Paz is pet friendly.
Does 126 De La Paz offer parking?
Yes, 126 De La Paz offers parking.
Does 126 De La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 De La Paz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 De La Paz have a pool?
No, 126 De La Paz does not have a pool.
Does 126 De La Paz have accessible units?
No, 126 De La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 126 De La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 De La Paz has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 De La Paz have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 De La Paz does not have units with air conditioning.
