All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1206 Via Visalia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1206 Via Visalia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1206 Via Visalia

1206 Via Visalia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Rancho San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1206 Via Visalia, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful family home is nestled in the rolling hills of Rancho San Clemente. Natural light fills the open floor plan and includes vaulted ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting, new paint and carpeting. The chef’s kitchen includes hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops, mosaic stone backsplash, gas appliances and a wine refrigerator. The large master bedroom includes an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The three large secondary bedrooms included mirrored wardrobe doors and a secondary bath with dual vanities. The private backyard features a built-in gas BBQ, patio cover and lush landscaping. Brisa Del Mar is known for it's beautiful ocean view common area parks and the resort-style association pool and spa within a two-minute walk. This home is centrally located in the heart of San Clemente with easy access to world-class beaches, downtown shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Via Visalia have any available units?
1206 Via Visalia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1206 Via Visalia have?
Some of 1206 Via Visalia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Via Visalia currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Via Visalia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Via Visalia pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Via Visalia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1206 Via Visalia offer parking?
No, 1206 Via Visalia does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Via Visalia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Via Visalia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Via Visalia have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Via Visalia has a pool.
Does 1206 Via Visalia have accessible units?
No, 1206 Via Visalia does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Via Visalia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Via Visalia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Via Visalia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Via Visalia does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College