1206 Via Visalia

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful family home is nestled in the rolling hills of Rancho San Clemente. Natural light fills the open floor plan and includes vaulted ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting, new paint and carpeting. The chef’s kitchen includes hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops, mosaic stone backsplash, gas appliances and a wine refrigerator. The large master bedroom includes an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The three large secondary bedrooms included mirrored wardrobe doors and a secondary bath with dual vanities. The private backyard features a built-in gas BBQ, patio cover and lush landscaping. Brisa Del Mar is known for it's beautiful ocean view common area parks and the resort-style association pool and spa within a two-minute walk. This home is centrally located in the heart of San Clemente with easy access to world-class beaches, downtown shops, restaurants and entertainment.