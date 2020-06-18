All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

1107 Buena Vista

1107 Buena Vista · (949) 363-3825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1107 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

AMAZING Panoramic OCEAN VIEWS! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, large Laundry Room inside, with a patio and unobstructed VIEWS, 1 Car Garage, plenty of street parking. private with a patio that has breath taking panoramic ocean views, white water, Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente Pier wonderful sunsets, Catalina Island. Open floor plan, easy for enjoying those wonderful views and ocean breezes. Views from the living room, kitchen, dining room, master bedroom, spare bedroom...unbelievable! Large Master Bedroom, Large Master walk-in closet, this unit is bright, light and located in a great neighborhood. Ceiling fans though-out, with recessed lighting, no carpet, hard surface flooring though-out, perfect for the beach lifestyle! Lots of windows for natural lighting. Beach Access one building to the south or a short distance to the north. Close to downtown San Clemente and all it has to offer. Close to parks, schools, freeway access, shopping, dining, the San Clemente Pier, train stations and so much more! AMAZING LOCATION!
CALL/TEXT Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Buena Vista have any available units?
1107 Buena Vista has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1107 Buena Vista have?
Some of 1107 Buena Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Buena Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1107 Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Buena Vista does offer parking.
Does 1107 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 1107 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 1107 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Buena Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Buena Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
