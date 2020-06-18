1107 Buena Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AMAZING Panoramic OCEAN VIEWS! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, large Laundry Room inside, with a patio and unobstructed VIEWS, 1 Car Garage, plenty of street parking. private with a patio that has breath taking panoramic ocean views, white water, Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente Pier wonderful sunsets, Catalina Island. Open floor plan, easy for enjoying those wonderful views and ocean breezes. Views from the living room, kitchen, dining room, master bedroom, spare bedroom...unbelievable! Large Master Bedroom, Large Master walk-in closet, this unit is bright, light and located in a great neighborhood. Ceiling fans though-out, with recessed lighting, no carpet, hard surface flooring though-out, perfect for the beach lifestyle! Lots of windows for natural lighting. Beach Access one building to the south or a short distance to the north. Close to downtown San Clemente and all it has to offer. Close to parks, schools, freeway access, shopping, dining, the San Clemente Pier, train stations and so much more! AMAZING LOCATION!

CALL/TEXT Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825