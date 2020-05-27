Rent Calculator
San Clemente
1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R
1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R
1100 Calle Del Cerro
·
No Longer Available
Location
1100 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Apartment Features
In-Home Washer/Dryer
Upgraded Black or Stainless-Steel* Appliances
Espresso Cabinetry
Brushed Nickel Hardware & Fixtures
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Built-In Microwave
Hardwood-Inspired Flooring
Two-Tone Designer Paint
Vaulted Ceilings*
Ceiling Fans
Walk-In Closets*
Private Balcony/Patio
Assigned Covered Parking
Community Amenities
Heated Outdoor Swimming Pool
Resort-Inspired Sundeck with WiFi Access
Soothing Outdoor Spa
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
BBQ Grilling Stations
Luxury Clubhouse with WiFi Areas
Resident Lounge & Kitchen
Billiards Room
Assigned Covered Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R have any available units?
1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R have?
Some of 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R offers parking.
Does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R has a pool.
Does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R have accessible units?
No, 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Calle Del Cerro Unit: WW-D3R does not have units with air conditioning.
