11 Via Destino

Immaculate home nestled in the coveted Talaga Community - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/yqAKd9BWJ2M



This beautiful home features tile floors, large light-catching windows, new neutral paint and recessed lighting that add to the elegance of the bright and open floorplan. This home is nestled in a desirable location within the sought-after community of Talega. The well-appointed kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large center island with bar seating. The spacious great room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features built-in cabinetry, plantation shutters, a welcoming fireplace, built-in media cabinet. Convenient main-floor bedroom is adjacent a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. A formal dining and living room, with plenty of room for entertainment, complete the downstairs. Upstairs, the large master suite offers an oversized walk-in closet and an en-suite, spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms are a generously sized and share a jack-and-jill bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower and tub area. Additional features include a convenient upstairs laundry room, office niche area, and a two-car attached garage. Experience the community of Talega encompassing a pristine golf course, interactive parks, sports fields, scenic trails, boutique shopping, and award-winning schools. San Clemente is home to miles of coastal beaches, hiking trails and historic downtown districts.



No Cats Allowed



