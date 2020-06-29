All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 11 Via Destino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
11 Via Destino
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

11 Via Destino

11 Via Destino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

11 Via Destino, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate home nestled in the coveted Talaga Community - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/yqAKd9BWJ2M

This beautiful home features tile floors, large light-catching windows, new neutral paint and recessed lighting that add to the elegance of the bright and open floorplan. This home is nestled in a desirable location within the sought-after community of Talega. The well-appointed kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large center island with bar seating. The spacious great room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features built-in cabinetry, plantation shutters, a welcoming fireplace, built-in media cabinet. Convenient main-floor bedroom is adjacent a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. A formal dining and living room, with plenty of room for entertainment, complete the downstairs. Upstairs, the large master suite offers an oversized walk-in closet and an en-suite, spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms are a generously sized and share a jack-and-jill bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower and tub area. Additional features include a convenient upstairs laundry room, office niche area, and a two-car attached garage. Experience the community of Talega encompassing a pristine golf course, interactive parks, sports fields, scenic trails, boutique shopping, and award-winning schools. San Clemente is home to miles of coastal beaches, hiking trails and historic downtown districts.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4588899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Via Destino have any available units?
11 Via Destino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 11 Via Destino have?
Some of 11 Via Destino's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Via Destino currently offering any rent specials?
11 Via Destino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Via Destino pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Via Destino is pet friendly.
Does 11 Via Destino offer parking?
Yes, 11 Via Destino offers parking.
Does 11 Via Destino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Via Destino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Via Destino have a pool?
Yes, 11 Via Destino has a pool.
Does 11 Via Destino have accessible units?
No, 11 Via Destino does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Via Destino have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Via Destino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Via Destino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Via Destino has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College