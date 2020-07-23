(OFFBOARDING) 1419 F St

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and Stunning, 3-Story, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5-bathroom Modern Single Family House in Midtown.
This is a unique & special home, located in Midtown, you will enjoy all of the modern finishes & qualities of a newer property.
The ground floor features its own separate entrance with concrete flooring, bedroom, half bath, washer & dryer, patio & garage access. This space is perfect for a live/work situation, guest quarters, or possible roommate scenario.
The main living area is on the second floor with a bedroom & bath. The master bedroom is on the third floor with two walk in closets and great views of the tree lined streets
1419 F St is close to H Salt Fish & Chips, Washington Elementary School, Sampino's Towne Foods, Aura | Japanese + Korean + BBQ, Broadway at Music Circus, Jim-Denny's, New Roma Bakery, Fino Artisan Chocolate, Governor's Mansion State Historic Park, Holiday Inn Express Sacramento Convention Center, with easy access to 5, and 80, just a 5 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.
Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2.5 bath single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Double pane windows
- Washer and dryer
- Balcony
- Porch
- Patio
- Garage
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water, trash, sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
