4108 Weymouth Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached. Spacious, open floor plan downstairs with washer and dryer hookups and a half bathroom. The refrigerator is offered as is. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintaining their private patio. 2 assigned parking spots under covered carport. No pets.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS for 4108 Weymouth Only: Applicants must view the property prior to applying. Once you have viewed the home, you must submit your application to Realty Roundup ($35 application fee/adult). Once approved by Realty Roundup, you must submit an application to the HOA within 24 hours of approval ($37.50/adult). The HOA makes the final decision on applicants. If approved by Realty Roundup and the HOA, tenant must sign Lease Agreement within 2 weeks of approval. Owner WILL reimburse APPROVED applicant for HOA application fees up to $75 once lease is signed. Realty Roundup application fees are non refundable.



Directions: Hwy 99 to Mack Rd west, right Franklin, left Creeks Edge, security gate. Once through gate continue on Creeks Edge,left Weymouth. Park in visitors parking in front of community pool area.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



No Pets Allowed



