Sacramento, CA
4108 Weymouth Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

4108 Weymouth Ln

4108 Weymouth Lane · (916) 685-6601
Location

4108 Weymouth Lane, Sacramento, CA 95823
Parkway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 Weymouth Ln · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1323 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached. Spacious, open floor plan downstairs with washer and dryer hookups and a half bathroom. The refrigerator is offered as is. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintaining their private patio. 2 assigned parking spots under covered carport. No pets.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS for 4108 Weymouth Only: Applicants must view the property prior to applying. Once you have viewed the home, you must submit your application to Realty Roundup ($35 application fee/adult). Once approved by Realty Roundup, you must submit an application to the HOA within 24 hours of approval ($37.50/adult). The HOA makes the final decision on applicants. If approved by Realty Roundup and the HOA, tenant must sign Lease Agreement within 2 weeks of approval. Owner WILL reimburse APPROVED applicant for HOA application fees up to $75 once lease is signed. Realty Roundup application fees are non refundable.

Directions: Hwy 99 to Mack Rd west, right Franklin, left Creeks Edge, security gate. Once through gate continue on Creeks Edge,left Weymouth. Park in visitors parking in front of community pool area.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4500750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Weymouth Ln have any available units?
4108 Weymouth Ln has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Weymouth Ln have?
Some of 4108 Weymouth Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Weymouth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Weymouth Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Weymouth Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Weymouth Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4108 Weymouth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Weymouth Ln does offer parking.
Does 4108 Weymouth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Weymouth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Weymouth Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4108 Weymouth Ln has a pool.
Does 4108 Weymouth Ln have accessible units?
No, 4108 Weymouth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Weymouth Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Weymouth Ln has units with dishwashers.
