3325 Belden St

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes :
-Detached 1 car garage
-Fenced front and backyard
-Brand new vinyl flooring throughout
-Fireplace
-Spacious living room
-Kitchen includes a refrigerator, and gas stove
-Newer windows put in property
-Wall heat/air unit
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans
-Bathroom includes a bathtub
-Plus the owner pays for water, sewer, and trash with a $50 cap on water!
-This property is located close to the Hagginwood Park, Interstate 80, Grant Union High School, and Del Paso Heights Elementary!
A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
6617 Madison Ave. Ste. #6
Carmichael, CA 95608
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020
Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferable
-Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and $30/month pet rent
-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed