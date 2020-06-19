All apartments in Sacramento
3325 Belden St

3325 Belden Street · (657) 201-5780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3325 Belden Street, Sacramento, CA 95838
Hagginwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,260

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes :

-Detached 1 car garage

-Fenced front and backyard

-Brand new vinyl flooring throughout

-Fireplace

-Spacious living room

-Kitchen includes a refrigerator, and gas stove

-Newer windows put in property

-Wall heat/air unit

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans

-Bathroom includes a bathtub

-Plus the owner pays for water, sewer, and trash with a $50 cap on water!

-This property is located close to the Hagginwood Park, Interstate 80, Grant Union High School, and Del Paso Heights Elementary!

A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
6617 Madison Ave. Ste. #6
Carmichael, CA 95608
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020

Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferable
-Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and $30/month pet rent

-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Belden St have any available units?
3325 Belden St has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Belden St have?
Some of 3325 Belden St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Belden St currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Belden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Belden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Belden St is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Belden St offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Belden St does offer parking.
Does 3325 Belden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Belden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Belden St have a pool?
No, 3325 Belden St does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Belden St have accessible units?
No, 3325 Belden St does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Belden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Belden St does not have units with dishwashers.
