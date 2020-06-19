3325 Belden St

Amenities

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS



2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes :



-Detached 1 car garage



-Fenced front and backyard



-Brand new vinyl flooring throughout



-Fireplace



-Spacious living room



-Kitchen includes a refrigerator, and gas stove



-Newer windows put in property



-Wall heat/air unit



-Washer/dryer hookups



-Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans



-Bathroom includes a bathtub



-Plus the owner pays for water, sewer, and trash with a $50 cap on water!



-This property is located close to the Hagginwood Park, Interstate 80, Grant Union High School, and Del Paso Heights Elementary!



A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services

966-8000-Office

6617 Madison Ave. Ste. #6

Carmichael, CA 95608

Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online

BRE License #01368020



Rental Qualifications:

-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income

-Zero evictions

-Good rental verification

-650+ credit score is preferable

-Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and $30/month pet rent



-You must view the property before we process your application-

-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application

-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-

-Applications missing information will not be processed