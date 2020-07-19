All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 2519 S Street - 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
2519 S Street - 14
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

2519 S Street - 14

2519 S Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2519 S Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Newton Booth

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
Beautifully remodeled apartment with w/d in unit.

-2br/1ba -1stfloor
-All non-smoking units
-Tile floors
-Refrigerator and stove
-Heater and AC
-Dishwasher
-Garbage disposal
-Overhead fans
-Pool
-Bike storage locker
-Within walking distance of food, shopping, parks and entertainment

Pets allowed with a $500 deposit
6-month lease with $1800 deposit standard. Other lease terms negotiable

Owner pays water(hot and cold), sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays gas and electricity.

For more information or to schedule a showing feel free to call or email us.
Feel free to visit out website and fill out an application at https://npm.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Application.aspx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 S Street - 14 have any available units?
2519 S Street - 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 S Street - 14 have?
Some of 2519 S Street - 14's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 S Street - 14 currently offering any rent specials?
2519 S Street - 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 S Street - 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 S Street - 14 is pet friendly.
Does 2519 S Street - 14 offer parking?
No, 2519 S Street - 14 does not offer parking.
Does 2519 S Street - 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 S Street - 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 S Street - 14 have a pool?
Yes, 2519 S Street - 14 has a pool.
Does 2519 S Street - 14 have accessible units?
No, 2519 S Street - 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 S Street - 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 S Street - 14 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct
Sacramento, CA 95831
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive
Sacramento, CA 95831
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University