2519 S Street - 14

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bike storage

Beautifully remodeled apartment with w/d in unit.



-2br/1ba -1stfloor

-All non-smoking units

-Tile floors

-Refrigerator and stove

-Heater and AC

-Dishwasher

-Garbage disposal

-Overhead fans

-Pool

-Bike storage locker

-Within walking distance of food, shopping, parks and entertainment



Pets allowed with a $500 deposit

6-month lease with $1800 deposit standard. Other lease terms negotiable



Owner pays water(hot and cold), sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays gas and electricity.



For more information or to schedule a showing feel free to call or email us.

Feel free to visit out website and fill out an application at https://npm.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Application.aspx