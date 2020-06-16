1413 E Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling updated two-bedroom and two bathroom home in downtown Sacramento close to the capitol. Wonderful detail of an older home in a four-plex with a modern updated kitchen, tankless water heater, and storage area.



Gardener and city utilities (water, sewer, and trash) included in rent. MUST SEE.



Pets negotiable



Lyon Property Management Inc

DRE 00182401



***Pictures are from a similar unit***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 3/1/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.