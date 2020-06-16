All apartments in Sacramento
1413 E Street
1413 E Street

1413 E Street · (530) 240-9403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1413 E Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Mansion Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling updated two-bedroom and two bathroom home in downtown Sacramento close to the capitol. Wonderful detail of an older home in a four-plex with a modern updated kitchen, tankless water heater, and storage area.

Gardener and city utilities (water, sewer, and trash) included in rent. MUST SEE.

Pets negotiable

Lyon Property Management Inc
DRE 00182401

***Pictures are from a similar unit***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 3/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 E Street have any available units?
1413 E Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 1413 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 E Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 E Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 E Street is pet friendly.
Does 1413 E Street offer parking?
No, 1413 E Street does not offer parking.
Does 1413 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 E Street have a pool?
No, 1413 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 E Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 E Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 E Street does not have units with air conditioning.
