Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1824 Monterey Pines Drive

1824 Monterey Pines Drive · (916) 961-7368
Location

1824 Monterey Pines Drive, Roseville, CA 95747
Junction West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1824 Monterey Pines Drive · Avail. now

$2,345

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2015 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright Open 3 Bed +Den 3 Bath 2,015 sqft Single Family Roseville Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:

• FICO score of 650 or higher
• Income of three times the rent
• No evictions nor open bankruptcies
• Owner will not accept a cosigner
• Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application unless other arrangements are made in advance
• Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application
• Pets will not be considered
• No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home
• Tenant pays for water, sewer and trash utilities
• Available with a six month lease term

Near Junction Boulevard and Fiddyment Road in Roseville, this bright, open, one story, single family home offers three bedrooms, a den and three bathrooms. The tile entry opens onto beige carpets, vaulted ceilings, custom paint, recessed lighting and dual pane windows with plantation shutters and two inch blinds throughout 2,015 square feet of living space. The living room has beige carpeting, a stone gas fireplace and hearth, built-in oak entertainment center and a slider door to the rear yard with shutters. The dining nook has linoleum flooring, a vaulted ceiling and a chandelier.

The large eat-in kitchen has linoleum flooring, oak cabinets, tile counters, pantry, pot shelves, counter lighting, and is equipped with:

• gas range and a self cleaning double oven
• microwave
• dishwasher
• double sink with convertible faucet and garbage disposal

The master bedroom has beige carpeting, plant loft and a walk-in closet with a window. The master bathroom has linoleum flooring, marble Roman tub, marble and glass shower and a double vanity. The second and third bedrooms have beige carpeting, overhead lighting and walk-in closets. The second and third bathrooms have linoleum flooring and marble and glass shower over tubs. The den has beige carpeting with a double door entry.

This home has programmable central heat and air. The laundry area is located in a separate room and has gas and electric hookups. The three-car garage has an automatic opener. The rear fenced yard has a patio and drip irrigation. The front yard has automatic sprinklers and a covered front porch. This home is located in the Roseville Unified School District.

• Yard maintenance is tenant responsibility.

As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. We strongly encourage you to view the property prior to completing an application. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application unless other arrangements are made in advance. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws – Lic #00948825.
***Please, do not disturb the residents.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

