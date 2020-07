Amenities

Single story home. 1677 sq ft. 3 bdrm 2 bath. Stainless appliances and Corian counter top in kitchen. Family room has gas fireplace insert. Oak hardwood floor in kitchen/fam rm. Slate tile in hall & entry way. Whole house fan. 3 ceiling fans. Nicely landscaped back yard. Dog run. Walking distance to Nelson Park. Email if interested and request rent qualifications (must make 3x mo. rent). Must make 3x mo. rent and NO delinquencies on credit report. Available now