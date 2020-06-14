Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA with garage

Eastvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4086 sqft
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3518 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12486 Cool Springs St
12486 Cool Springs Street, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3449 sqft
Fabulous 4Bed +loft/ 3Bath Home for rent in desirable Eastvale! - Take Virtual Tour Here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K9BoprWCFgX WELCOME HOME! Rarely available beautiful Eastvale corner home for rent.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7178 Twinspur Court
7178 Twinspur Court, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3299 sqft
Here it comes a Well maintained 5 Bedroom POOL house conveniently located in a quiet Cul De Sac.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3816 sqft
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
13662 Hunters Run Ct.
13662 Hunters Run Court, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,560
2173 sqft
Rare find! Single story 4 bed/2bath for rent in Eastvale! This beautiful single story home has a large open floor plan, fresh paint and brand new carpet! It also has refinished engineered hardwood floors in the main living areas and master bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14159 Emmerglen Way
14159 Emmerglen Way, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
4060 sqft
4,000 SQFt+ Executive Home for Lease in Eastvale. Corner Lot. Newer Upgraded Flooring (Laminate and Carpet). 5 Bedrooms PLUS Downstairs Office (could be 6th bedroom) plus Large Bonus/Entertainment Area Upstairs. Downstairs Bedroom/Bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7591 Stonegate Drive
7591 Stonegate Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4074 sqft
Beautiful HUGE home over 4000 sqft with 3 car garage and long drive way for even more cars.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14905 Landerwood Drive
14905 Landerwood Drive, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2367 sqft
SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD
6680 Black Hawk Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3505 sqft
Pool Home, No HOA, Patio in the front door face South which goes into with high ceilings, Big bright kitchen connect to living room and cozy family room has laminate wood floor. Downstairs, one bedroom and one full bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14166 Bay Circle
14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3521 sqft
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for! This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project

1 of 16

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6033 Rosewood Way
6033 Rosewood Way, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2325 sqft
A beautiful single family house in famous community ---The Lodge. This beautiful home of 2,325 square feet of open floor plan features, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage with his and her's walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Eastvale
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
19 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3405 sqft
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5372 Cormorant
5372 Cormorant Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4200 sqft
This is a next generation home, as well as a smart home. It has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large kitchen and living area. Two separate garages, one is a two car garage and the other is a single car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Norco Farms
1 Unit Available
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Eastvale
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Ontario Center
31 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
City Guide for Eastvale, CA

Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!

Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eastvale, CA

Eastvale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

