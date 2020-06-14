113 Apartments for rent in Norco, CA with garage
1 of 50
1 of 2
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 29
1 of 62
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 19
"But lately in my mind I'm running out of time, I guess it'd be ok to spend my final days, right here in downtown Norco, where the ponies ride and the camels glide, and you walk across the dance floor in cowboy boots and silver spurs, right here in downtown Norco." (-- Gaither Drake, "Downtown Norco")
The city of Norco is an unusual place, especially for Southern California. It has cheap living (for Cali) and lots of outdoor space (and trails). Dont worry, it has all the modern conveniences too, such as Internet and plumbing, but it cant claim an excess of sidewalks. See more
Norco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.