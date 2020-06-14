Apartment List
/
CA
/
norco
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Norco, CA with garage

Norco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Norco Hills
1 Unit Available
1354 Abilene Place
1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3895 sqft
Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic view of the valley and tucked within a Cul-de-Sac. This is truly sets the stage for a traveler and entertaining.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Norco Farms
1 Unit Available
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

1 of 5

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
679 Vaughan Street
679 Vaughn St, Norco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME THAT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ALSO FEATURES EATING AREA. UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Results within 1 mile of Norco
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Main Street District
5 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 La Terraza Circle
1035 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
941 sqft
Corona Hills! Gated Community, 941 Sq/Ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 decks, one for each bedroom with nice views.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4086 sqft
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3405 sqft
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1030 Vista Del Cerro, Unit 206
1030 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Corona - Fabulous unfurnished, 1-bedroom, upstairs condo in great gated Triana community of Corona. It offers stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer appliances. One car garage, central HVAC, and balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Corona Hills
1 Unit Available
2240 Indigo Hills Dr 1
2240 Indigo Hills Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious Townhome in desirable neighborhood! - Property Id: 300040 MOVE-IN ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Corona Hill's Laing's First Edition Townhome End Unit inside tract location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3518 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12486 Cool Springs St
12486 Cool Springs Street, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3449 sqft
Fabulous 4Bed +loft/ 3Bath Home for rent in desirable Eastvale! - Take Virtual Tour Here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K9BoprWCFgX WELCOME HOME! Rarely available beautiful Eastvale corner home for rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
941 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES
Results within 5 miles of Norco
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
19 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
La Sierra South
18 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,605
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
City Guide for Norco, CA

"But lately in my mind I'm running out of time, I guess it'd be ok to spend my final days, right here in downtown Norco, where the ponies ride and the camels glide, and you walk across the dance floor in cowboy boots and silver spurs, right here in downtown Norco." (-- Gaither Drake, "Downtown Norco")

The city of Norco is an unusual place, especially for Southern California. It has cheap living (for Cali) and lots of outdoor space (and trails). Dont worry, it has all the modern conveniences too, such as Internet and plumbing, but it cant claim an excess of sidewalks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norco, CA

Norco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAEastvale, CAChino, CAHome Gardens, CAFontana, CAYorba Linda, CAWoodcrest, CA
Temescal Valley, CARialto, CAMontclair, CAPomona, CAClaremont, CASan Bernardino, CAColton, CADiamond Bar, CALake Elsinore, CABrea, CALa Verne, CANorth Tustin, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Norco CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College