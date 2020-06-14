Apartment List
180 Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA with garage

Jurupa Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3405 sqft
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reservoir Farms
1 Unit Available
10480 48th St.
10480 48th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1351 sqft
10480 48th St. Available 07/17/20 Must See 3BR 1.75BA - Must see!! 3BR 1.75 BA Fireplace in living room. Ceramic tile floors. Spacious yards. 2 car garage. Not to disturb the occupants. Pets on approval. Coming soon! (RLNE5848181)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5372 Cormorant
5372 Cormorant Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4200 sqft
This is a next generation home, as well as a smart home. It has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large kitchen and living area. Two separate garages, one is a two car garage and the other is a single car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9125 Bellegrave Avenue
9125 Bellegrave Avenue, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2195 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION: Brand new Home! Small Gated Community. 5 Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access and 3 additional guest parking spaces provided for each unit. Private Backyard with an additional gated entry.
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3518 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12486 Cool Springs St
12486 Cool Springs Street, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3449 sqft
Fabulous 4Bed +loft/ 3Bath Home for rent in desirable Eastvale! - Take Virtual Tour Here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K9BoprWCFgX WELCOME HOME! Rarely available beautiful Eastvale corner home for rent.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Grand
1 Unit Available
5162 Wroxton Drive
5162 Wroxton Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1299 sqft
Nice pool home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Nice central Riverside location. Close to downtown, plaza, schools, churches and the Santa Ana river bottom.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Norco Farms
1 Unit Available
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arlington South
9 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Ontario Center
30 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
19 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
La Sierra South
18 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,605
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jurupa Valley, CA

Jurupa Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

