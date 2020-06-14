Apartment List
/
CA
/
moreno valley
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Moreno Valley, CA with garage

Moreno Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
114 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A
27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10620 Silverleaf Circle
10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1709 sqft
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28363 Birdie St
28363 Birdie Street, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
This wonderful family home is ready for its forever tenant. It has been compltely rehabbed from crisp and clean paint to fresh new flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25976 Calle Ensenada
25976 Calle Ensenada, Moreno Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3190 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago.
Results within 1 mile of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Canyon Crest
6 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Canyon Crest
20 Units Available
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
*NOW LEASING*Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside.
Results within 5 miles of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Grove
7 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
3719 Sonoma Oaks Ave
3719 Sonoma Oaks Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1330 sqft
3719 Sonoma Oaks Ave Available 07/06/20 3BD/2BA May Ranch Home! - Available 07/06/2020! Beautiful, single story home located in the lovely May Ranch neighborhood! This corner lot house offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5050 Pearblossom Dr.
5050 Pearblossom Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1682 sqft
5050 Pearblossom Dr. Available 07/02/20 4/2 Two-Story Canyon Crest Charmer for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story home for rent located in the Canyon Crest community of Riverside, California.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.
City Guide for Moreno Valley, CA

It is said that Southern California has everything: fantastic weather year-round, natural splendor, world-class entertainment, and Moreno Valley.

Moreno Valley, or MoVal as it's known among the 140-Characters-Or-Less crowd, is part of Southern California's Inland Empire, which encompasses the areas of Riverside and San Bernadino counties -- otherwise known as the far east side of Los Angeles county. The Inland Empire's numerous cities are home to over four million people in total, and these four million people consist mostly of folks who decided to bail on exorbitant coastal prices and settle down in I.E.'s far more affordable housing.

MoVal itself is pretty fresh from the oven; 'twas a wee muffin of a town until it integrated into Riverside Country in the 1980s and exploded into a gigantic and delicious cake of Awesome City now grown to a population of 200,000 people. Based on its central location, MoVal is one of the most lucrative locations in the Inland Empire. To the east you'll find Coachella Valley, San Bernardino Valley and the San Bernardino Mountain Range are to the north, and head south to San Diego. MoVal is about one hour east of LA, so commuting to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County, or Palm Springs is no sweat.

Moreno Valley has obvious pluses in the location department, Moreno Valley also has other things going for it.

The city is surrounded by national parks on three sides, and word has it that during winter you can see snow-topped mountains in the nearby San Bernardino range. The city is just north of watery recreation and outdoorsy fun at Lake Perris, which is lined with walking trails.

Also, because a good deal of the communities in Moreno Valley were built during the 1990s, most stuff looks pretty shiny and new. Many neighborhoods got to skip the aesthetic missteps in the 1960s and 1970s when salmon-colored stucco and green formica seemed like a really good idea.

Moreno Valley was built for more affordable housing. The city essentially consists of clusters of planned communities that are usually located in close proximity to a large retail presence, and as stated above, almost everything in the city was built after the 1990s.

It's true that you'll find a lot of strip-mall shopping in Moreno Valley; national retail and dining chains will meet most of your needs. And as is The American Way, the presence of an Olive Garden is a testament to suburban imminence and prestige. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Moreno Valley 1 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoreno Valley 3 BedroomsMoreno Valley Accessible ApartmentsMoreno Valley Apartments with Balcony
Moreno Valley Apartments with GarageMoreno Valley Apartments with GymMoreno Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoreno Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMoreno Valley Apartments with ParkingMoreno Valley Apartments with Pool
Moreno Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerMoreno Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoreno Valley Furnished ApartmentsMoreno Valley Luxury PlacesMoreno Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moreno Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College