Apartment List
/
CA
/
colton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Colton, CA with garage

Colton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
125 Orangewood Street
125 East Orangewood Street, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
A must see new house built in 2018, everything is new in this property, granite counter tops kitchen. Newer central air/heat. Washer dryer hookups in the house. Attached garage with capacity for 2 cars. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Colton

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
687 S Clementine Lane
687 S Clementine Ln, Rialto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2111 sqft
Upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath new home for lease! This home has two car attached garage with direct access. This is the perfect home with a beautiful community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Colton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
114 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5050 Pearblossom Dr.
5050 Pearblossom Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1682 sqft
5050 Pearblossom Dr. Available 07/02/20 4/2 Two-Story Canyon Crest Charmer for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story home for rent located in the Canyon Crest community of Riverside, California.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7986 Mango Ave
7986 Mango Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 06/15/20 APARTMENT - Property Id: 281135 2 STORY 3 BEDROOM,2 1/2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE OUTDOOR PATIO, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281135 Property Id 281135 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5856907)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
638 S Iris Avenue
638 South Iris Avenue, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
638 S Iris Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Wonderful single-family home on a large lot.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10620 Silverleaf Circle
10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1709 sqft
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave D
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406 This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
1585 Country Club Drive
1585 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1865 sqft
Contact Natalia DeFratus for appointment 951-271-1325. Well taken care of Canyon Crest pool home for rent, in highly desirable area of Riverside. Just in time for hot summer days.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5432 Deveron Ct
5432 Deveron Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2467 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac near Sycamore Canyon. Owner pays for gardener. Huge fenced back yard with covered patio. Large rooms. Fireplace. No pets, no smoking. Near UCR, freeways, shopping. Excellent credit. Call Mike Hamilton and leave message.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
University
1 Unit Available
2361 Gonzaga Lane
2361 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1152 sqft
This recently updated 3 bed/2 bath townhome in the University Greens community is available for rent! This townhome is located in a gated community and has an attached garage! It is located very close to UCR, Downtown Riverside and the 60 freeway.
City Guide for Colton, CA

Wyatt Earp once called Colton home. No, not Kevin Costner as Wyatt Earp. THE Wyatt Earp!

Located roughly 57 miles east of Los Angeles, the city of Colton is a hub of activity with a rich cultural history. Aside from being a major part of the California railroad development, the area is home to numerous ranches and citrus orchards. You can learn all about the architectural history of this captivating city in the stately Carnegie Library and discover just how intertwined the tracks are with Coltons development as a transportation-based industrial region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Colton, CA

Colton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Colton 1 BedroomsColton 2 BedroomsColton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColton 3 BedroomsColton Accessible ApartmentsColton Apartments with Balcony
Colton Apartments with GarageColton Apartments with GymColton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColton Apartments with Parking
Colton Apartments with PoolColton Apartments with Washer-DryerColton Dog Friendly ApartmentsColton Furnished ApartmentsColton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine