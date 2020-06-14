Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA with garage

Loma Linda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....
Results within 1 mile of Loma Linda

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Redlands
13 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1326 Clock Ave.
1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1463 sqft
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1186 E Lugonia Ave #4
1186 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Redlands Condo with Community Pool - Within walking distance to University of Redlands, 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo with community pool, laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops, central air, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
620 Jeremy Ct.
620 North Jeremy Court, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10620 Silverleaf Circle
10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1709 sqft
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
San Gorgonio
1 Unit Available
2122 E Amanda Street
2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
37 Dale Lane
37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1166 sqft
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
707 Alvarado Street
707 Alvarado Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2085 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a great South Redlands location! Large, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Open floorpan with tall ceilings, large bedrooms and plenty of open family living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
125 Orangewood Street
125 East Orangewood Street, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
A must see new house built in 2018, everything is new in this property, granite counter tops kitchen. Newer central air/heat. Washer dryer hookups in the house. Attached garage with capacity for 2 cars. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curtis
1 Unit Available
8035 Marilyn Street
8035 Marilyn Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
27991 Clifton Street
27991 Clifton Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
For showings, please contact Denice at (714) 614-7942 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! Cozy Highland Home on the east side of Boulder Ave. Spacious 2 car garage providing plenty of space for car, storage, and hobbies.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
2350 Osbun Road
2350 Osbun Road, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd level single floor condo above it's 1 car garage. Clean and move-in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
City Guide for Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda: Proud home of the first baboon-to-human heart transplant.

Widely considered one of the Inland Empire’s best kept secrets, Loma Linda is an older town with a rich history full of medical firsts. The hub of activity for the Seventh Day Adventist community in the area, their influence on Loma Linda has stretched all of the way from the primarily vegetarian cuisine offered at area restaurants to the weekend mail delivery which, until furloughs in 2011, was one of the only towns in the country to have a Sunday mail delivery.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Loma Linda, CA

Loma Linda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

