67 Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA with garage
Loma Linda: Proud home of the first baboon-to-human heart transplant.
Widely considered one of the Inland Empire’s best kept secrets, Loma Linda is an older town with a rich history full of medical firsts. The hub of activity for the Seventh Day Adventist community in the area, their influence on Loma Linda has stretched all of the way from the primarily vegetarian cuisine offered at area restaurants to the weekend mail delivery which, until furloughs in 2011, was one of the only towns in the country to have a Sunday mail delivery. See more
Loma Linda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.