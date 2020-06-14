67 Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA with garage

Loma Linda: Proud home of the first baboon-to-human heart transplant.

Widely considered one of the Inland Empire's best kept secrets, Loma Linda is an older town with a rich history full of medical firsts. The hub of activity for the Seventh Day Adventist community in the area, their influence on Loma Linda has stretched all of the way from the primarily vegetarian cuisine offered at area restaurants to the weekend mail delivery which, until furloughs in 2011, was one of the only towns in the country to have a Sunday mail delivery.