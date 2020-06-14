Apartment List
143 Apartments for rent in Fontana, CA with garage

Fontana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7986 Mango Ave
7986 Mango Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 06/15/20 APARTMENT - Property Id: 281135 2 STORY 3 BEDROOM,2 1/2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE OUTDOOR PATIO, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281135 Property Id 281135 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5856907)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9060 Lemon St
9060 Lemon Street, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
TEXT ONLY: 951-732-7887 VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/p5L3u1f9-r0 RENT $1795 DEPOSIT $1850 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an extra-large yard. Home features Central A/C and heat, an open kitchen and large living room.

1 of 26

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
West End
1 Unit Available
14217 E Constitution Way
14217 East Constitution Way, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2207 sqft
Former model home with East Heritage schools with a light and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy good times in your spacious kitchen with a NEW stainless steel gas range and matching stainless steel microwave/range hood.
Results within 1 mile of Fontana
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8393 Cherry Avenue
8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
49222 sqft
Community Amenities: Hablamos Español! Brand NEW Units 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms 2 Car Attached Garage Common Area with Bench Style Seating Gated Complex HVAC in every Unit Laundry onsite Stainless Steel BBQ's Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Etiwanda
1 Unit Available
7331 Shelby Place
7331 Shelby Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely end-unit condominium at Brighton Etiwanda, featuring attached garage, and an all upstairs living space featuring two balconies. The Master Bedroom features its own private balcony and a walk-in closet.

1 of 24

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
10622 Miami Avenue
10622 Miami Avenue, Bloomington, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2380 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath house built in 2003. This house sits on a nearly 10,000 sqft lot in a cul de sac location. Spacious family and living room areas. New carpet will be completed prior to move in.
Results within 5 miles of Fontana
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Terra Vista
7 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,051
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Ontario Center
31 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Terra Vista
25 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ontario Center
28 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Victoria
17 Units Available
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a quick commute via Day Creek Boulevard. The pet-friendly apartment complex allows cats and dogs and has an expansive dog park. Sophisticated apartments have maple cabinets, crown molding and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Victoria
18 Units Available
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1152 sqft
Furnished apartments offer a clear view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Relax by the fireplace or on your private balcony or patio. Make new friends at the coffee bar or in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Terra Vista
12 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,766
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
City Guide for Fontana, CA

Fontana, California

Once upon a time, Fontana was just one of the smaller (shall we say, less urban?) cities dotting the Inland Empire. Although the city's now grown to nearly 200,000 residents and is on the commuter corridors of the 10, 15 and 210 freeways, somehow the nickname “Fontucky” has stuck. Don't let it deter you, however weird it feels to say, – if you're looking for an affordable alternative to the coastal cities, Fontucky just may fit the bill.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fontana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fontana, CA

Fontana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

