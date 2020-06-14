143 Apartments for rent in Fontana, CA with garage
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 59
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 42
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 37
1 of 13
1 of 20
Fontana, California
Once upon a time, Fontana was just one of the smaller (shall we say, less urban?) cities dotting the Inland Empire. Although the city's now grown to nearly 200,000 residents and is on the commuter corridors of the 10, 15 and 210 freeways, somehow the nickname “Fontucky” has stuck. Don't let it deter you, however weird it feels to say, – if you're looking for an affordable alternative to the coastal cities, Fontucky just may fit the bill.
Having trouble with Craigslist Fontana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Fontana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.