Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
9849 Diana Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

9849 Diana Ave

9849 Diana Avenue · (951) 777-2811 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Riverside
Location

9849 Diana Avenue, Riverside, CA 92503
Arlington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9849 Diana Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly Renovated Duplex with Fenced Back Yard Coming Soon - This spacious 3 bedroom, two bath unit has been freshly remodeled! The kitchen features all new appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and vinyl plank wood flooring. The formal dining room is perfect for entertainment. Recessed lighting throughout! The large sunken living room includes a fireplace, perfect for the cool winter months. All bathrooms include new fixtures. All three bedrooms have new carpet and paint Master suite includes a walk-in closet. Water included. Laundry Hook up in hall closet. 2 Car garage. Pets ok. Pet screening will be required on all pre-approved applications, $20 screening for the first pet, $15 for the second.1-year lease.

Visit www.rently.com. Call 951-777-0426 for questions, speak with Desiree.

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgment
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

(RLNE5771965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9849 Diana Ave have any available units?
9849 Diana Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 9849 Diana Ave have?
Some of 9849 Diana Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9849 Diana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9849 Diana Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9849 Diana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9849 Diana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9849 Diana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9849 Diana Ave does offer parking.
Does 9849 Diana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9849 Diana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9849 Diana Ave have a pool?
No, 9849 Diana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9849 Diana Ave have accessible units?
No, 9849 Diana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9849 Diana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9849 Diana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
