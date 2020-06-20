9849 Diana Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Freshly Renovated Duplex with Fenced Back Yard Coming Soon - This spacious 3 bedroom, two bath unit has been freshly remodeled! The kitchen features all new appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and vinyl plank wood flooring. The formal dining room is perfect for entertainment. Recessed lighting throughout! The large sunken living room includes a fireplace, perfect for the cool winter months. All bathrooms include new fixtures. All three bedrooms have new carpet and paint Master suite includes a walk-in closet. Water included. Laundry Hook up in hall closet. 2 Car garage. Pets ok. Pet screening will be required on all pre-approved applications, $20 screening for the first pet, $15 for the second.1-year lease.



Visit www.rently.com. Call 951-777-0426 for questions, speak with Desiree.



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgment

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



