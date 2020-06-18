All apartments in Riverside
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

960 Country Club Dr

960 Country Club Drive · (951) 777-2811 ext. 3
Location

960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA 92506
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 960 Country Club Dr · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever suits your needs. Walk across the street to the Canyon Crest Country Club and Tennis Chalet.
You'll appreciate the remodeled kitchen and baths with nice upgrades such as granite counters. Other upgrades include wood parquet floors and plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout. The master suite features a walk-in shower, spacious walk-in closet and a slider that leads to a separate covered patio area.
The back yard is nicely landscaped and perfect for entertaining. Gardener included. One year lease. No pets please.

For showing information visity Rently.com or call 951-800-7911

Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $19.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drain screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; on line tenant portal for maintenance, on line payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.

All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgement
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

(RLNE5834879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Country Club Dr have any available units?
960 Country Club Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Country Club Dr have?
Some of 960 Country Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
960 Country Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 960 Country Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 960 Country Club Dr offer parking?
No, 960 Country Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 960 Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Country Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Country Club Dr have a pool?
No, 960 Country Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 960 Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 960 Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Country Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
