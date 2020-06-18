960 Country Club Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance tennis court

Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever suits your needs. Walk across the street to the Canyon Crest Country Club and Tennis Chalet.

You'll appreciate the remodeled kitchen and baths with nice upgrades such as granite counters. Other upgrades include wood parquet floors and plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout. The master suite features a walk-in shower, spacious walk-in closet and a slider that leads to a separate covered patio area.

The back yard is nicely landscaped and perfect for entertaining. Gardener included. One year lease. No pets please.



For showing information visity Rently.com or call 951-800-7911



Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $19.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drain screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; on line tenant portal for maintenance, on line payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.



All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgement

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



(RLNE5834879)