Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

800 Via Mindi Cir. Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Canyon Crest Home - Beautiful Canyon Crest Home nestled in the corner of a wonderful neighborhood on a spacious lot. Come home to this 3 BR 1.75 BA. which features a large living room with a brick fireplace. Entertain in your good sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets and tile counter tops. Pretty ceramic tile flooring and carpet complete this home interior. Plenty of space in the 3 car garage. The Gardener is included to take care of this large lot with lots of exotic plants and you can enjoy nature while sitting on your patio in the cooler evenings or mornings. Occupied so please do not disturb the occupant. Smaller Pets on approval.



(RLNE5914636)