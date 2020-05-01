4161 University Avenue

Amenities

Historic Home at the Mission Inn District Downtown Riverside with modern amenities! Timeless beauty and old world charm. Fully furnished. Month-to-month lease welcomed. Central heat and air conditioning, Wifi throughout the house. Walking distance to Mission Inn Hotel, museums, performing arts theaters, convention center. 3-minute walk to a grocery and quick snack shop. Close to bus stations (to UCR and medical center), Metro link station, and hospital. About 15-minute walk to the entrance of Mount Rubidoux Park hiking trail. Less than 10-minute drive from UCR.