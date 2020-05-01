All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 4161 University Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
4161 University Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:59 PM

4161 University Avenue

4161 University Avenue · (714) 856-6281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Downtown Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

4161 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
Downtown Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
media room
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Historic Home at the Mission Inn District Downtown Riverside with modern amenities! Timeless beauty and old world charm. Fully furnished. Month-to-month lease welcomed. Central heat and air conditioning, Wifi throughout the house. Walking distance to Mission Inn Hotel, museums, performing arts theaters, convention center. 3-minute walk to a grocery and quick snack shop. Close to bus stations (to UCR and medical center), Metro link station, and hospital. About 15-minute walk to the entrance of Mount Rubidoux Park hiking trail. Less than 10-minute drive from UCR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 University Avenue have any available units?
4161 University Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 University Avenue have?
Some of 4161 University Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 University Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4161 University Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 University Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4161 University Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 4161 University Avenue offer parking?
No, 4161 University Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4161 University Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 University Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 University Avenue have a pool?
No, 4161 University Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4161 University Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4161 University Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 University Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 University Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4161 University Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr
Riverside, CA 92508
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy
Riverside, CA 92503
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
Windwood
1120 W Linden St
Riverside, CA 92507
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd
Riverside, CA 92507

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Pet Friendly Places
Riverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity