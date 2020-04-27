3613 Nye Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range Property Amenities courtyard parking playground bbq/grill garage

A Quiet & beautiful Condo with a view to courtyard. Living room down stairs with full bathroom and dining & kitchen upstairs. Open Kitchen with granite countertop and beautiful wood cabinets. Kitchen appliances including free standing gas range and dishwasher. Both bedroom are upstairs and share bathroom at hallway. Bathrooms have granite countertop and wood cabinets. Laundry with washer & dryer at garage. Gated community with 2 car remote entry attached garage. Walking distance to Park, Tyler mall, grocery stores, hospital, Castle Park and restaurants. Easy freeway access to 91 and only minutes from 15. The amenities include BBQ area and kids playground.