COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3613 Nye Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505
La Sierra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
A Quiet & beautiful Condo with a view to courtyard. Living room down stairs with full bathroom and dining & kitchen upstairs. Open Kitchen with granite countertop and beautiful wood cabinets. Kitchen appliances including free standing gas range and dishwasher. Both bedroom are upstairs and share bathroom at hallway. Bathrooms have granite countertop and wood cabinets. Laundry with washer & dryer at garage. Gated community with 2 car remote entry attached garage. Walking distance to Park, Tyler mall, grocery stores, hospital, Castle Park and restaurants. Easy freeway access to 91 and only minutes from 15. The amenities include BBQ area and kids playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Nye Avenue have any available units?
3613 Nye Avenue has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Nye Avenue have?
Some of 3613 Nye Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Nye Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Nye Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Nye Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Nye Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 3613 Nye Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Nye Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3613 Nye Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Nye Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Nye Avenue have a pool?
No, 3613 Nye Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Nye Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3613 Nye Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Nye Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Nye Avenue has units with dishwashers.
