Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
1134 W Blaine St #204
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1134 W Blaine St #204

1134 Blaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Blaine Street, Riverside, CA 92507
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Coming Soon! Condo is walking distance to UCR! - This Woodland Hills condo is walking distance to UCR. Upstairs junior one bedroom (studio) condo is perfect for a UCR student. This complex is gated and offers a pool/spa and laundry facilities. Condo features upgraded laminate wood floors, granite counters and a nice patio for relaxing. Refrigerator included. Single car garage for parking. HOA pays water and trash. No pets please. One year lease. Deposit is $1250.

For showing information visity Rently.com or call 951-800-7911

Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $14.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drain screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; on line tenant portal for maintenance, on line payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.

All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgement
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3316455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 W Blaine St #204 have any available units?
1134 W Blaine St #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 W Blaine St #204 have?
Some of 1134 W Blaine St #204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 W Blaine St #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1134 W Blaine St #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 W Blaine St #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1134 W Blaine St #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1134 W Blaine St #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1134 W Blaine St #204 does offer parking.
Does 1134 W Blaine St #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 W Blaine St #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 W Blaine St #204 have a pool?
Yes, 1134 W Blaine St #204 has a pool.
Does 1134 W Blaine St #204 have accessible units?
No, 1134 W Blaine St #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 W Blaine St #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 W Blaine St #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
