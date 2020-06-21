1134 W Blaine St #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

Coming Soon! Condo is walking distance to UCR! - This Woodland Hills condo is walking distance to UCR. Upstairs junior one bedroom (studio) condo is perfect for a UCR student. This complex is gated and offers a pool/spa and laundry facilities. Condo features upgraded laminate wood floors, granite counters and a nice patio for relaxing. Refrigerator included. Single car garage for parking. HOA pays water and trash. No pets please. One year lease. Deposit is $1250.



For showing information visity Rently.com or call 951-800-7911



Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $14.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drain screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; on line tenant portal for maintenance, on line payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.



All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgement

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



No Pets Allowed



