1134 W Blaine St #204

Coming Soon! Condo is walking distance to UCR! - This Woodland Hills condo is walking distance to UCR. Upstairs junior one bedroom (studio) condo is perfect for a UCR student. This complex is gated and offers a pool/spa and laundry facilities. Condo features upgraded laminate wood floors, granite counters and a nice patio for relaxing. Refrigerator included. Single car garage for parking. HOA pays water and trash. No pets please. One year lease. Deposit is $1250.
For showing information visity Rently.com or call 951-800-7911
Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $14.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drain screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; on line tenant portal for maintenance, on line payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.
All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.
Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgement
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3316455)