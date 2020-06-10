Amenities

165 Atherwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Eichler Style Home for Rent in Redwood City - $4,200/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous Eichler style home in Redwood City!



This 3 bedrooms 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Redwood City. This home offers a beautiful wall made entirely out of glass that opens up to the “forest" like back yard, creating an ambiance of serenity & privacy. This home also offers a spacious kitchen with oak cabinets, refrigerator, stainless steel oven, 5-burner cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, hot water dispenser. A bonus room is perfect for an office or family room.



Home features:



- Spacious Master bedroom with floor to ceiling windows that open up the the "Forest" like backyard.

- Two additional separate bedrooms.

- One bathroom with shower over tub.

- Kitchen with oak cabinets, refrigerator, stainless steel oven, and 5-burner cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, hot water dispenser

- This living-room displays floor to ceiling windows.

- Quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors.

- The fireplace is decorative only

- Washer & Dryer in unit.

- Two car garage.

- Beautiful hard surface patio front & back

- Sprinkler system, low maintenance front yard.

- Central heat/air conditioning

- And more…



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in 07/01/2020

- Rent $4,200/mo

- Security deposit: $4,200

- Tenants to pay for all utilities

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted on the premises.

- No Pets

- Parking: 2-Car Garage, Driveway & Street Parking



