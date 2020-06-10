All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

165 Atherwood Ave

165 Atherwood Avenue · (619) 427-2400
Location

165 Atherwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94061
Redwood Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 165 Atherwood Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
165 Atherwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Eichler Style Home for Rent in Redwood City - $4,200/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous Eichler style home in Redwood City!

This 3 bedrooms 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Redwood City. This home offers a beautiful wall made entirely out of glass that opens up to the “forest" like back yard, creating an ambiance of serenity & privacy. This home also offers a spacious kitchen with oak cabinets, refrigerator, stainless steel oven, 5-burner cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, hot water dispenser. A bonus room is perfect for an office or family room.

Home features:

- Spacious Master bedroom with floor to ceiling windows that open up the the "Forest" like backyard.
- Two additional separate bedrooms.
- One bathroom with shower over tub.
- Kitchen with oak cabinets, refrigerator, stainless steel oven, and 5-burner cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, hot water dispenser
- This living-room displays floor to ceiling windows.
- Quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors.
- The fireplace is decorative only
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
- Quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors.
- Two car garage.
- Beautiful hard surface patio front & back
- Sprinkler system, low maintenance front yard.
- Central heat/air conditioning
- And more…

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 07/01/2020
- Rent $4,200/mo
- Security deposit: $4,200
- Tenants to pay for all utilities
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- No Pets
- Parking: 2-Car Garage, Driveway & Street Parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Atherwood Ave have any available units?
165 Atherwood Ave has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Atherwood Ave have?
Some of 165 Atherwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Atherwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
165 Atherwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Atherwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 165 Atherwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 165 Atherwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 165 Atherwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 165 Atherwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Atherwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Atherwood Ave have a pool?
No, 165 Atherwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 165 Atherwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 165 Atherwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Atherwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Atherwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
