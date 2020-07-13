Apartment List
/
CA
/
redwood city
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

194 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
95 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
25 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,587
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,695
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
80 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,373
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,210
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 10 at 04:19am
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Shores
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1178 sqft
Loft-style townhouse situated in a prime location within the desirable community, the Cove at California, in Redwood Shores.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village
2504 Spring St
2504 Spring Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1600 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM-4 bedrooms 3 baths House plus family room and office on the friendly neighborhood in Redwood City. - *********AVAILABLE NOW ********* Check out our available listing at: www.EpicREA.com * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Shores
838 Boardwalk Place #304
838 Boardwalk Place, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
838 Boardwalk Place #304 Available 07/17/20 Condo Lifestyle Living! | 838 Boardwalk Place - Enjoy the beauty of the pool, lagoon and common areas. This spacious unit is located in Redwood Shores with easy access to Belmont and Highway 101.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
23 Oakdale ST
23 Oakdale Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
21 Birch Street
21 Birch Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. This is the largest unit in a Triplex located in the neighborhood of Mt. Carmel in desirable Redwood City. Close to parks, library, Caltrain, shops, HWY 82, 84, 101, 280.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
146 Roosevelt Avenue
146 Roosevelt Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1130 sqft
146 Roosevelt Avenue Available 08/20/20 STUNNING SPANISH STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2BR/1BA CHEFS KITCHEN UPDATED BATH HUGE BACKYARD MULTIPLE PARKING - 146 Roosevelt Avenue 2BR/1BA Single Family Home $3,950 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS STUNNING
Results within 1 mile of Redwood City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Neighborhood 3
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,473
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.

July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report. Redwood City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redwood City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report. Redwood City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redwood City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Redwood City rents decline sharply over the past month

Redwood City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redwood City stand at $2,786 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,501 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Redwood City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Redwood City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Redwood City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Redwood City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Redwood City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Redwood City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,501 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Redwood City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Redwood City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Redwood City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Redwood City 1 BedroomsRedwood City 2 BedroomsRedwood City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedwood City 3 BedroomsRedwood City Accessible ApartmentsRedwood City Apartments under $2,000Redwood City Apartments under $2,200Redwood City Apartments under $2,400
    Redwood City Apartments under $2,600Redwood City Apartments with BalconyRedwood City Apartments with GarageRedwood City Apartments with GymRedwood City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedwood City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRedwood City Apartments with Parking
    Redwood City Apartments with PoolRedwood City Apartments with Washer-DryerRedwood City Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedwood City Furnished ApartmentsRedwood City Pet Friendly PlacesRedwood City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
    Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CA
    Daly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Redwood ShoresStaumbaugh Heller
    Palm ParkCentennial
    Friendly Acres

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-San Francisco