redwood shores
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Redwood Shores, Redwood City, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
26 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,587
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1178 sqft
Loft-style townhouse situated in a prime location within the desirable community, the Cove at California, in Redwood Shores.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
838 Boardwalk Place #304
838 Boardwalk Place, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
838 Boardwalk Place #304 Available 07/17/20 Condo Lifestyle Living! | 838 Boardwalk Place - Enjoy the beauty of the pool, lagoon and common areas. This spacious unit is located in Redwood Shores with easy access to Belmont and Highway 101.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
530 Shorebird CIR 7101
530 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Coming Soon...Premier waterfront ground floor location with water views from nearly every vantage. You'll love entertaining on your large wind protected deck with dramatic water views.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Waterside Cir
6 Waterside Circle, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
walking trail at water's edge - Property Id: 303986 DESCRIPTION Lovely Two-story 4 Bedroom / 2 ½ Bath - Master Suite + 3 Bedrooms + living room have high vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Skiff Circle
515 Skiff Circle, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
1820 sqft
Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! 515 Skiff Circle Redwood City CA 94065 **Home is currently occupied until July 5th.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
620 Marlin Court
620 Marlin Court, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1540 sqft
A private serene waterfront home Marlin Cove in redwood shores. It has 2 bed 2.5 bath, 2 level townhome, 2 car garage, Wood deck by waterway, Washer and dryer in laundry room, Breakfast nook, living and dining room & so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Redwood Shores
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,473
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
10 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
12 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,483
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 10 at 03:33pm
5 Units Available
Beachcomber Apartments
1441 Beach Park Boulevard, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1118 sqft
1441 Beach Park Blvd. #122 Available 06/01/20 Waterfront Living in Foster City - Stare out your living room windows, or stroll across the street to the beach. Enjoy a long walk, hike or bike every day from right outside your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,203
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
915 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
18 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Treasure Island Dr.
326 Treasure Island Drive, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1880 sqft
326 Treasure Island Dr. Available 07/13/20 Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location - Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
170 Elm Street
170 Elm Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 170 Elm Street in San Carlos. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
657 Walnut Street #441 - 1
657 Walnut St, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,850
878 sqft
A brand new condo in downtown San Carlos! The location is PRIME. Nestled in the heart of San Carlos, residents enjoy a short walk to prime dining, coffee shops, and San Carlos Marketplace.
Results within 5 miles of Redwood Shores
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
29 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,667
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
80 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
