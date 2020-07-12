/
/
/
staumbaugh heller
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Staumbaugh-Heller, Redwood City, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,695
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
79 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.
Results within 1 mile of Staumbaugh-Heller
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
95 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,373
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
2 Units Available
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 10 at 04:19am
1 Unit Available
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2504 Spring St
2504 Spring Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1600 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM-4 bedrooms 3 baths House plus family room and office on the friendly neighborhood in Redwood City. - *********AVAILABLE NOW ********* Check out our available listing at: www.EpicREA.com * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
611 Manzanita Street
611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
544 sqft
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Master Suite
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
Unit Master Suite Available 08/01/20 $2000 master suite includeUtilities/RedwoodCity,CA - Property Id: 304559 Seeking professional(s) for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Claremont Ave Unit 10
19 Claremont Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Redwood City- SPACIOUS, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, UPGRADED, Beautiful Kitchen, Great Location - FABULOUS, CLEAN Beautiful unit in Redwood City, a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a sprawling big living room with a fireplace and access to a private balcony, an
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 Oakdale ST
23 Oakdale Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
440 Madison Avenue
440 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1570 sqft
Charming three bedroom + bonus room, two bath single family home. Just off of Woodside Road and El Camino Real and minutes from Highway 101. New flooring, new paint, and the majority of new the windows are new. Includes washer/dryer as well.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
21 Birch Street
21 Birch Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. This is the largest unit in a Triplex located in the neighborhood of Mt. Carmel in desirable Redwood City. Close to parks, library, Caltrain, shops, HWY 82, 84, 101, 280.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
193 Redwood Ave 5
193 Redwood Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
600 sqft
Newly Remodeled, in-unit laundry, covered parking - Property Id: 306480 Rent this newly remodeled, lovely, furnished one-bedroom apartment and enjoy the convenience of a central location, right in the heart of Redwood City.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Roosevelt Avenue
146 Roosevelt Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1130 sqft
146 Roosevelt Avenue Available 08/20/20 STUNNING SPANISH STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2BR/1BA CHEFS KITCHEN UPDATED BATH HUGE BACKYARD MULTIPLE PARKING - 146 Roosevelt Avenue 2BR/1BA Single Family Home $3,950 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS STUNNING
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1640 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef784f84299601193fe5e31 Stylish & Elegant Tri Level home available for immediate LEASE on the border of Redwood City & Atherton.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063
2682 Halsey Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5c031fa18777447fe790 KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Staumbaugh-Heller
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CAMenlo Park, CASan Carlos, CAPalo Alto, CABelmont, CAFoster City, CAEast Palo Alto, CA