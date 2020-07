Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage media room package receiving on-site laundry bbq/grill carport game room

Avenue Two Apartments, located on the peninsula between San Francisco and San Jose, is close to schools, shopping and City Park, with easy access to 101 and downtown Redwood City, which boasts a new 20-screen theatre with a restaurant and shopping. Our homes feature energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops and spacious closets. Enjoy swimming in the heated pool, relaxing in the picnic garden, working out at the fitness center or grabbing a game in the billiards room. Choose between studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments homes. Avenue Two Apartments is a place you'll love to call home! Check out our other Redwood City apartments.