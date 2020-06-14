182 Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA with garage

Apartment List
Redwood City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Redwood Shores
20 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,902
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
11 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,880
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,010
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,245
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Redwood Shores
13 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,754
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Centennial
61 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,680
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 10 at 04:19am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
818 Constellation CT
818 Constellation Court, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
There's No Place Like Home on the Water! Exquisite Cambria floor plan-dual master suites & dramatic water views.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
554 Anchor CIR
554 Anchor Circle, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2755 sqft
Exquisite home in Redwood Shores w/a unique floor plan designed for entertaining loaded w/owner upgrades & enhancements.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1461 Sierra ST
1461 Sierra Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
Ideal and super convenient location! This is like your own delightful and fresh home and it's been upgraded to the 9's! New and higher end stainless kitchen appliances (frig newer) You're just about getting a brand new kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
2006 Hastings Shore LN
2006 Hastings Shore Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
988 sqft
This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1178 sqft
This 1,178 square foot townhouse loft style sits on a 16.98 acre lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances including granite counter top. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
953 Fifteenth Avenue
953 15th Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
This newly renovated Home has a fenced and gated landscaped yard with grass, plants and sprinklers system w/ timer that has professionally done. Stepping stones leading to a BBQ patio area in the yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Staumbaugh-Heller
1 Unit Available
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Oaks
1 Unit Available
165 Atherwood Ave
165 Atherwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1540 sqft
165 Atherwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Eichler Style Home for Rent in Redwood City - $4,200/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous Eichler style home in Redwood City! This 3 bedrooms 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1633 Redwood Ave
1633 Redwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1165 Clinton Street
1165 Clinton Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
Charming Historic Single Family Home!! Available NOW!! - Character and high quality with lots of charm in great condition.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.
City Guide for Redwood City, CA

Nothing says paradise like blue skies and sunshine, and Redwood City, California has that in spades. This cozy California city of 75,000 is conveniently located halfway between San Francisco and San Jose and provides a vibrant, growing place to call home after the workaday grind. It’s got plenty of entertainment, retail, scenery and fluffy clouds to go around for everyone! Whether you're new in town or moving across town, finding a rental home in Redwood City can be daunting. From the suspici...

Having trouble with Craigslist Redwood City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Redwood City, CA

Redwood City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

