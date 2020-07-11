55 Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA with move-in specials
Nothing says paradise like blue skies and sunshine, and Redwood City, California has that in spades. This cozy California city of 75,000 is conveniently located halfway between San Francisco and San Jose and provides a vibrant, growing place to call home after the workaday grind. It's got plenty of entertainment, retail, scenery and fluffy clouds to go around for everyone! Whether you're new in town or moving across town, finding a rental home in Redwood City can be daunting.
Having trouble with Craigslist Redwood City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Redwood City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Redwood City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.