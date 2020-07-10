Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:48 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
78 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,967
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
8 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
30 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,602
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,216
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
96 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 10 at 04:19am
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside Plaza
2762 Ohio Ave
2762 Ohio Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 98757 Newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath house for rent in Redwood City on the border of Woodside. 3 minute drive to the 280 & 10 minute drive to Stanford.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
2952 Hopkins AVE
2952 Hopkins Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
500 sqft
Inviting and serene upper level furnished 1 bedroom available for rent in desirable Redwood City. A private balcony greets you after parking in your dedicated off-street parking spot.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Shores
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1178 sqft
Loft-style townhouse situated in a prime location within the desirable community, the Cove at California, in Redwood Shores.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Oaks
165 Atherwood Ave
165 Atherwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Eichler Style Home for Rent in Redwood City - $4,200/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous Eichler style home in Redwood City! This 3 bedrooms 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shores
6 Buccaneer Lane
6 Buccaneer Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and spacious 4 level townhouse. Great location!! - This townhome is in The Cove at California Bayside Homeowners Association. Wonderful location!! Swimming pool on site.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
425 Oak Ave Master Suite
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
Unit Master Suite Available 08/01/20 $2000 master suite includeUtilities/RedwoodCity,CA - Property Id: 304559 Seeking professional(s) for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
23 Oakdale ST
23 Oakdale Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
440 Madison Avenue
440 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1570 sqft
Charming three bedroom + bonus room, two bath single family home. Just off of Woodside Road and El Camino Real and minutes from Highway 101. New flooring, new paint, and the majority of new the windows are new. Includes washer/dryer as well.

July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report. Redwood City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redwood City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Redwood City rents decline sharply over the past month

Redwood City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redwood City stand at $2,786 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,501 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Redwood City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Redwood City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Redwood City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Redwood City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Redwood City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Redwood City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,501 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Redwood City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Redwood City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Redwood City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

