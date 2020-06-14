57 Furnished Apartments for rent in Redwood City, CA

June 2020 Redwood City Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Redwood City Rent Report. Redwood City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redwood City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Redwood City rents decline sharply over the past month Redwood City rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redwood City stand at $2,816 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,538 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Redwood City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Redwood City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.

Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.

San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Redwood City Rent growth in Redwood City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Redwood City is less affordable for renters. Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.

Redwood City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,538 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Redwood City.

While rents in Redwood City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Redwood City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Redwood City is more than three times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth San Francisco $2,440 $3,070 -0.7% -1% Oakland $1,750 $2,200 -0.2% -1.2% Fremont $3,000 $3,770 -0.7% -0.3% Hayward $2,230 $2,800 -0.1% 1.8% Concord $2,420 $3,040 -0.1% -0.9% Berkeley $2,100 $2,640 0.1% 0.5% Richmond $2,210 $2,780 -0.5% 4.1% Antioch $2,620 $3,290 -0.2% 2.2% Daly City $2,660 $3,340 -0.5% 0.2% San Mateo $3,570 $4,480 -0.4% 0.5% Livermore $2,280 $2,860 -0.2% -0.6% Redwood City $2,820 $3,540 -0.7% 0 San Ramon $3,000 $3,760 -0.7% -2% Pleasanton $2,910 $3,650 -1% -3% Union City $2,810 $3,530 -0.9% -0.2% Walnut Creek $2,470 $3,110 -0.1% 1% South San Francisco $2,670 $3,350 -0.3% -3.5% Pittsburg $2,540 $3,190 0 -1.6% San Rafael $2,560 $3,210 -1.1% -0.6% Novato $2,660 $3,340 -1.4% 1.7% Dublin $3,040 $3,820 -0.9% -0.8% San Bruno $2,800 $3,520 -0.4% 0.1% Pacifica $3,050 $3,830 -0.5% 1.2% Martinez $2,480 $3,110 -0.1% 0.7% Pleasant Hill $2,770 $3,480 -0.2% 1.6% Burlingame $2,730 $3,430 -0.4% 5.1% Belmont $2,870 $3,610 -0.6% 1.8% Emeryville $2,390 $3,010 -1.3% -0.5% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Methodology:

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

