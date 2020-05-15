Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters oven range Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

Come live in one of the smartest new apartment complexes right in the heart of Silicon Valley, and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, elegant homes, and luxurious amenities. Located in Downtown Redwood City, California, on the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, The Marston by Windsor is just minutes away from Facebook and other tech giants, as well as the hottest startups in the country. World class shopping, dining, and entertainment are a stone’s throw away in nearby San Francisco.The Marston by Windsor offers its residents unique studio, one or two bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a 24-hour club-style fitness center, three social roof deck areas, and a 24-hr caffeinated resident lounge.Come stop by and see what it's all about or call to schedule your tour today!