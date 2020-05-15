All apartments in Redwood City
The Marston by Windsor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

The Marston by Windsor

825 Marshall St · (650) 362-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to Two Months Free on Select Homes! Our virtual office is open! Offering flexible tour options to experience our community your way. Contact us today.
Location

825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA 94063
Centennial

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 344 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 536 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 979 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 25

$3,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Marston by Windsor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Come live in one of the smartest new apartment complexes right in the heart of Silicon Valley, and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, elegant homes, and luxurious amenities. Located in Downtown Redwood City, California, on the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, The Marston by Windsor is just minutes away from Facebook and other tech giants, as well as the hottest startups in the country. World class shopping, dining, and entertainment are a stone’s throw away in nearby San Francisco.The Marston by Windsor offers its residents unique studio, one or two bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a 24-hour club-style fitness center, three social roof deck areas, and a 24-hr caffeinated resident lounge.Come stop by and see what it's all about or call to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction. Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Marston by Windsor have any available units?
The Marston by Windsor has 16 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Marston by Windsor have?
Some of The Marston by Windsor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Marston by Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
The Marston by Windsor is offering the following rent specials: Up to Two Months Free on Select Homes! Our virtual office is open! Offering flexible tour options to experience our community your way. Contact us today.
Is The Marston by Windsor pet-friendly?
Yes, The Marston by Windsor is pet friendly.
Does The Marston by Windsor offer parking?
Yes, The Marston by Windsor offers parking.
Does The Marston by Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Marston by Windsor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Marston by Windsor have a pool?
Yes, The Marston by Windsor has a pool.
Does The Marston by Windsor have accessible units?
Yes, The Marston by Windsor has accessible units.
Does The Marston by Windsor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Marston by Windsor has units with dishwashers.
