Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Welcome to Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores. Located within walking distance to the San Francisco Bay, near restaurants and shopping and offering easy access to the 101 and 92. Our homes feature hard surface flooring, fireplaces and in-home washer and dryers. Enjoy our BBQ/picnic area and landscaped courtyard, get a workout at the fitness center, relax in our pool with hot tub or take up a game with friends at our billiard room and clubhouse.