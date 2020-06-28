All apartments in Redondo Beach
709 Esplanade

Location

709 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Contemporary, sleek and unquestionably modern, this landmark residence presents a spectacular oceanfront location on the southern sands of Redondo Beach. Three terraces and abundant picture windows welcome panoramic Pacific Ocean views that stretch from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Malibu’s Point Dume and encompass crashing waves, passing sail boats, a jetty, pier and shimmering lights after romantic sunsets. Centered around a soaring atrium with oversized skylight, the open and bright estate is generously proportioned at approximately 9,200 square feet and showcases 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, maid quarters with a separate entrance, grand rooms with slide-away doors to terraces and loggias, an 8-car garage, expansive media/game room and an elevator that serves all levels. Grand-scale and intimate entertaining are easily accommodated and complemented by amenities that include a pub-style wet bar, wine cellar, and a chef-caliber kitchen with island, bar seating, nook, marble countertops, beamed ceiling, chic cabinetry and high-end appliances including a pro range and built-in refrigerator. Recently updated and remodeled to exacting standards of excellence and craftsmanship, the palatial residence displays new stone flooring, handsome fireplaces, custom wrought-iron railings, dramatic archways, high ceilings, and a main terrace with a fire pit. Stunning architecture, endless views, unparalleled luxury. Available month to month, or long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Esplanade have any available units?
709 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 709 Esplanade have?
Some of 709 Esplanade's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
709 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 709 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 709 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 709 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 709 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 709 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 709 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 709 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
