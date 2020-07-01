All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2501 Grant Avenue, #G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2501 Grant Avenue, #G
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

2501 Grant Avenue, #G

2501 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2501 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REMODELED & BRIGHT, 2000 SQ FT, END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE W/ BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, LARGE DECK & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 2.5BA
Approx. 2000 Sq Ft
Oversized 3-Car Garage w/ Large Bonus Rm & Storage
Private Front Patio
Large Deck off Master
Great, Open & Bright 2- Tiered Living Space w/ Front Living Room w/ Fireplace, Family Room, Dining Area & 1/2 Bath
Large Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & New Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Refrig, Micro/Hood & D/W)
Huge Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Luxurious Bath & Slider to Spacious Deck
Large 2nd Bedroom w/ Walk- In Closet
Large 3rd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet
Spacious Full Bath in Hallway
Beautiful Hardwood, New Carpeting (Bedrooms) & Tile
Laundry Room w/ W/D
Private, Rear, End-Unit Location w/ Easy Access
Gardener&TrashPd
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

$3950/Mth
$4150/Deposit

AVAILABLE 12/29/2019 OR SOONER
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE4112835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G have any available units?
2501 Grant Avenue, #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G have?
Some of 2501 Grant Avenue, #G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Grant Avenue, #G currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Grant Avenue, #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Grant Avenue, #G pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Grant Avenue, #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Grant Avenue, #G offers parking.
Does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Grant Avenue, #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G have a pool?
No, 2501 Grant Avenue, #G does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G have accessible units?
No, 2501 Grant Avenue, #G does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Grant Avenue, #G has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Grant Avenue, #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Grant Avenue, #G does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles