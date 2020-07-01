2501 Grant Avenue, #G

Amenities

REMODELED & BRIGHT, 2000 SQ FT, END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE W/ BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, LARGE DECK & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES

3BR / 2.5BA

Approx. 2000 Sq Ft

Oversized 3-Car Garage w/ Large Bonus Rm & Storage

Private Front Patio

Large Deck off Master

Great, Open & Bright 2- Tiered Living Space w/ Front Living Room w/ Fireplace, Family Room, Dining Area & 1/2 Bath

Large Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & New Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Refrig, Micro/Hood & D/W)

Huge Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Luxurious Bath & Slider to Spacious Deck

Large 2nd Bedroom w/ Walk- In Closet

Large 3rd Bedroom w/ Wall Closet

Spacious Full Bath in Hallway

Beautiful Hardwood, New Carpeting (Bedrooms) & Tile

Laundry Room w/ W/D

Private, Rear, End-Unit Location w/ Easy Access

Gardener&TrashPd

Nonsmoking & No Pets Only



$3950/Mth

$4150/Deposit



AVAILABLE 12/29/2019 OR SOONER

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



