Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:02 PM

2408 Harriman Lane

2408 Harriman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary detached townhouse built in 2016. High ceilings, very bright with numerous recessed lighting, feels like a single home. No carpets throughout entire home, easy-to-maintain floors. Gorgeous kitchen has large center island and dining area. Open floorplan, very spacious master bedroom with sitting area. Luxurious master bath features separate shower and bath. All bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and family room are located upstairs. One room (other than master) has own bathroom, while the remaining two rooms share Jack and Jill bathroom. Tankless water heater. Air condition and window blinds installed. Grass lawn in both front and back yards. Don't miss out on this incredible newer home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Harriman Lane have any available units?
2408 Harriman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2408 Harriman Lane have?
Some of 2408 Harriman Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Harriman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Harriman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Harriman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Harriman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2408 Harriman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Harriman Lane offers parking.
Does 2408 Harriman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Harriman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Harriman Lane have a pool?
No, 2408 Harriman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Harriman Lane have accessible units?
No, 2408 Harriman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Harriman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Harriman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Harriman Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Harriman Lane has units with air conditioning.
