2408 Harriman Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Contemporary detached townhouse built in 2016. High ceilings, very bright with numerous recessed lighting, feels like a single home. No carpets throughout entire home, easy-to-maintain floors. Gorgeous kitchen has large center island and dining area. Open floorplan, very spacious master bedroom with sitting area. Luxurious master bath features separate shower and bath. All bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and family room are located upstairs. One room (other than master) has own bathroom, while the remaining two rooms share Jack and Jill bathroom. Tankless water heater. Air condition and window blinds installed. Grass lawn in both front and back yards. Don't miss out on this incredible newer home.